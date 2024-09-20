Etfidea LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

