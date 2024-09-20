Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,995,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,615,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

