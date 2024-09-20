Etfidea LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Etfidea LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $149.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

