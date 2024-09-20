Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 267,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 264,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LHM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,360 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $283.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.84. The company has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

