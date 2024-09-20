3,294 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Bought by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,881 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

