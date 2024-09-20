Kendall Capital Management Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,655,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,966,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MPW opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

