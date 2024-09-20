Kendall Capital Management Buys 735 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 64.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 134,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $12,174,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock worth $7,294,883 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $76.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

