Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 677 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Vima LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,887,000 after buying an additional 68,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.