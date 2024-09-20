Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

