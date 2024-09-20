Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 498 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $269.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

