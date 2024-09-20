iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Trimmed by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 25,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 397,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

