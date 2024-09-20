WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of NVS opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.36. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

