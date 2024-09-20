68,887 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

