Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Copart were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Copart by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

