Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 201 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Humana stock opened at $312.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

