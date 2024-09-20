Emera (TSE:EMA) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$55.00 target price by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

TSE EMA traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$52.11. 592,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,512. Emera has a one year low of C$43.67 and a one year high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1512915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

