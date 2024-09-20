Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ONC traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.26. 58,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.38. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.