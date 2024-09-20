Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$64.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.28.

Shares of TSE CCA traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$68.36. 52,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$68.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.54.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$750.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.2156863 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

