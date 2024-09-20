Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.32 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $301.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

