ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.1 %

BX stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $160.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

