50,154 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $132.75 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

