Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.92 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock worth $9,593,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.