TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of TTM Technologies worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.