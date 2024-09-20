Sienna Gestion Takes $251,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sienna Gestion purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $171.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

