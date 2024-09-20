Sienna Gestion Acquires 527 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

