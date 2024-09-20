First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Trading boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

