Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 320,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.