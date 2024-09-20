Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $333.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.32 and a 200 day moving average of $312.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.