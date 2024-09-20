Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 1,866 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $82,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

