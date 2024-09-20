Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $490.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.17 and its 200 day moving average is $424.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

