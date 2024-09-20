Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $391.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.06 and a 200 day moving average of $316.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.