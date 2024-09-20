Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $772.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.38. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.80.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

