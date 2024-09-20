Hollencrest Capital Management Has $44.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $574.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $553.47 and a 200 day moving average of $536.61. The company has a market capitalization of $495.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $576.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.