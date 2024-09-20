Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

