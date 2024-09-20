Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 228,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 306.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.