Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after buying an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $99.26 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

