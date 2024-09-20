SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,462 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 7.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

