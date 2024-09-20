SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,528,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,070,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 86.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,597,000 after acquiring an additional 206,054 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $137.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.84 and a 52-week high of $164.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

