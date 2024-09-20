Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 256 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph Group Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $103.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.