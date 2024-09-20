Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 120 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 829.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 145.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,020,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

