Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 236 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.