Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

