Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stake Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,486,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,440,000 after purchasing an additional 159,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,066,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,046,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,965 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $21.03 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

