iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,065.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,227,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $373.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

