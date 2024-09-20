59,593 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WULF stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

