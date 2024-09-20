SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $239.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $240.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

