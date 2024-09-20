Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 45.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 160,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,372 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 218,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 414,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

