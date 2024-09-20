Herr Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 742,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,000. Vale makes up approximately 0.6% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 16,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

