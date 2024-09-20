Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.02

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.02 and last traded at $102.02, with a volume of 6479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

