Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.00

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 294827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

